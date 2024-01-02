Cherry Point Clinic Leaders Thanked

Cmdr. Christina Tellez, second from left, and Lt. William Hookes, second from right, stand with leadership of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point after receiving Command Coins on Friday, January 5, 2024.



Tellez and Hookes received the coins in recognition of their leadership in the successful execution of a Command Training Day conducted in December 2023.

