    Cherry Point Clinic Leaders Thanked

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Cmdr. Christina Tellez, second from left, and Lt. William Hookes, second from right, stand with leadership of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point after receiving Command Coins on Friday, January 5, 2024.

    Tellez and Hookes received the coins in recognition of their leadership in the successful execution of a Command Training Day conducted in December 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:33
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

