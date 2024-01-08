Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Service, Dedication of Mr. Tyrone Nevels

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrate the service and dedication of Mr. Tyrone Nevels. Nevels, center, departed the clinic Thursday, January 11, 2024 after serving aboard the facility for 22 years as a General Schedule Civilian Radiology Technologist.

