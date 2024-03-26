Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized at March Awards Ceremonuy

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized at March Awards Ceremonuy

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized at an awards ceremony Wednesday, March 28.
    Recognized, left to right were:

    With Flag Letters of Commendation; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jeovony Cameron, Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Robinson and Hospitalman Francis Govoni.

    Lieutenant Commander Rachel Concepcion, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Derrick Reddick with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

    Hospitalman Jennie Deleon with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 07:36
    Photo ID: 8310865
    VIRIN: 240327-O-KJ310-5818
    Resolution: 3230x2153
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Recognized at March Awards Ceremonuy, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT