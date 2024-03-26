Cherry Point Sailors Recognized at March Awards Ceremonuy

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were recognized at an awards ceremony Wednesday, March 28.

Recognized, left to right were:



With Flag Letters of Commendation; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jeovony Cameron, Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Robinson and Hospitalman Francis Govoni.



Lieutenant Commander Rachel Concepcion, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Derrick Reddick with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.



Hospitalman Jennie Deleon with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

