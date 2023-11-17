Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds and Following Seas to Two Sailors [Image 1 of 2]

    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds and Following Seas to Two Sailors

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Fair Winds and Following Seas to the Sailors recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal Friday, November 17 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    Recognized left to right were; Hospital Corpsman Second Class (Fleet Marine Force) Kenneth McPhee and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Autumn Glover.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 10:11
    Photo ID: 8128199
    VIRIN: 231117-O-KJ310-7169
    Resolution: 3963x2642
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds and Following Seas to Two Sailors [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds and Following Seas to Two Sailors
    Cherry Point Clinic Honors Civilian Excellence, Dedication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT