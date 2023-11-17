Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds and Following Seas to Two Sailors

Fair Winds and Following Seas to the Sailors recognized with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal Friday, November 17 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



Recognized left to right were; Hospital Corpsman Second Class (Fleet Marine Force) Kenneth McPhee and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Autumn Glover.

