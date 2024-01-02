Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Lab Recognized for Excellence

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The Laboratory staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received a 99.9% pass rate during an inspection conducted by the College of American Pathologists in December 2023.

    Their efforts and diligence were recognized by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, right, Friday, December 5, 2023.

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff

