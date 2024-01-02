The Laboratory staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received a 99.9% pass rate during an inspection conducted by the College of American Pathologists in December 2023.
Their efforts and diligence were recognized by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, right, Friday, December 5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8189977
|VIRIN:
|240105-O-KJ310-1839
|Resolution:
|3712x2475
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Lab Recognized for Excellence, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff
