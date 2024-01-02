Cherry Point Clinic Lab Recognized for Excellence

The Laboratory staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received a 99.9% pass rate during an inspection conducted by the College of American Pathologists in December 2023.



Their efforts and diligence were recognized by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, right, Friday, December 5, 2023.

