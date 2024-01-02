Congressman Visits Cherry Point Clinic

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point staff welcomed Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-6), second from left, aboard to receive a command brief, tour the facility and speak to Sailors on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
McCormick received a brief about the clinic's Physical Therapy department and their outstanding efforts to meet our mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight."
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 07:27
|Photo ID:
|8188843
|VIRIN:
|231219-O-KJ310-6334
|Resolution:
|3391x2261
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
