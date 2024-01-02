Congressman Visits Cherry Point Clinic

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point staff welcomed Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-6), second from left, aboard to receive a command brief, tour the facility and speak to Sailors on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



McCormick received a brief about the clinic's Physical Therapy department and their outstanding efforts to meet our mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight."

