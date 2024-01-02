Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressman Visits Cherry Point Clinic

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point staff welcomed Rep. Rich McCormick (GA-6), second from left, aboard to receive a command brief, tour the facility and speak to Sailors on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

    McCormick received a brief about the clinic's Physical Therapy department and their outstanding efforts to meet our mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight."

