Cherry Point Lt.Jg. Promotes

Lieutenant Marinoel Piekam promoted during a ceremony conducted aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, March 8, 2024. Her husband, Francois, pinned the rank device upon her collar. Piekam leads the facility’s Patient Administration Department.
|03.08.2024
|03.12.2024 09:24
|8282969
|240308-O-KJ310-6796
|2637x1758
|1.05 MB
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|4
|0
