    Cherry Point Lt.Jg. Promotes [Image 1 of 2]

    Cherry Point Lt.Jg. Promotes

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Lieutenant Marinoel Piekam promoted during a ceremony conducted aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, March 8, 2024. Her husband, Francois, pinned the rank device upon her collar. Piekam leads the facility’s Patient Administration Department.

    This work, Cherry Point Lt.Jg. Promotes [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

