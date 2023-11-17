Bravo Zulu to the Civilian Staff recognized with honors Friday, November 17 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point!
Recognized, left to right were:
Mr. Robert Moore; Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ms. Theresa Barbato; Senior-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ten Years of Service Pin; Mr. Joseph Grant III, Five Years of Service Pin; Ms. Brooke S. Polak.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 10:11
|Photo ID:
|8128200
|VIRIN:
|231117-O-KJ310-8288
|Resolution:
|3065x2043
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Honors Civilian Excellence, Dedication [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff
