Bravo Zulu to the Civilian Staff recognized with honors Friday, November 17 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point!



Recognized, left to right were:

Mr. Robert Moore; Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ms. Theresa Barbato; Senior-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ten Years of Service Pin; Mr. Joseph Grant III, Five Years of Service Pin; Ms. Brooke S. Polak.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 8128200 VIRIN: 231117-O-KJ310-8288 Resolution: 3065x2043 Size: 1.11 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherry Point Clinic Honors Civilian Excellence, Dedication [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.