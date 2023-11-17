Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors Civilian Excellence, Dedication [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors Civilian Excellence, Dedication

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Bravo Zulu to the Civilian Staff recognized with honors Friday, November 17 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point!

    Recognized, left to right were:
    Mr. Robert Moore; Mid-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ms. Theresa Barbato; Senior-Level Employee of the Quarter, Ten Years of Service Pin; Mr. Joseph Grant III, Five Years of Service Pin; Ms. Brooke S. Polak.

