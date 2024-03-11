Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors “Of the Quarter” Sailors [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Clinic Honors “Of the Quarter” Sailors

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Leaders and Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, March 11, 2024 to honor their peers who excelled in their duties the first quarter of the year.

    Honored were Hospitalman Francis Govoni as the Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jeovony Cameron as the Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Robinson as the Sailor of the Quarter.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

