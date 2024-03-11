Leaders and Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, March 11, 2024 to honor their peers who excelled in their duties the first quarter of the year.
Honored were Hospitalman Francis Govoni as the Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jeovony Cameron as the Junior Sailor of the Quarter and Hospital Corpsman Second Class James Robinson as the Sailor of the Quarter.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 09:24
|Photo ID:
|8282971
|VIRIN:
|240311-O-KJ310-5202
|Resolution:
|3445x2297
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Honors “Of the Quarter” Sailors [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
