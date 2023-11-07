Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Celebrates National Radiologic Technology Week 2023

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrates National Radiologic Technology Week, November 5 through November 11, and all the staff serving in our Radiology department!

    We are grateful for their expertise, empathy and dedication to serving patients while continuing to develop their knowledge and skill.

