Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies over the Capital building for Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. Americans are uniting across the country to celebrate Freedom 250 in a shared commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)