Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnross Wendler, 15th Airlift Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Candice Kidd, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 15th Airlift Squadron, hang a U.S. flag in a C-17 Globemaster III for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. The tradition of flying a flag on military aircraft is a way to show patriotism, connection with loved ones and gratitude for support and sacrifices of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)