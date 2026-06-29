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    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 1 of 13]

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    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Left to right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnross Wendler, 15th Airlift Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Candice Kidd, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 15th Airlift Squadron, hang a U.S. flag in a C-17 Globemaster III for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. The tradition of flying a flag on military aircraft is a way to show patriotism, connection with loved ones and gratitude for support and sacrifices of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9793598
    VIRIN: 260704-F-YD744-1146
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Fourth of July
    15 AS
    Combat Camera
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Freedom250

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