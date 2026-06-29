Left to right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnross Wendler, 15th Airlift Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Candice Kidd, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 15th Airlift Squadron, hang a U.S. flag in a C-17 Globemaster III for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. The tradition of flying a flag on military aircraft is a way to show patriotism, connection with loved ones and gratitude for support and sacrifices of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9793598
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-YD744-1146
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.