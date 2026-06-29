Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force pilots smile in a C-17 Globemaster III cockpit before take off for a formation flight in support of Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. Freedom 250 represents our enduring commitment to the American people and highlights the professionalism, readiness, and excellence of today’s Airmen as they carry forward a legacy of service exemplified by our founders in 1776. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)