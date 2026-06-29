Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Candice Kidd, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, hangs a U.S. flag in a C-17 Globemaster III for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. The national Freedom 250 initiative is a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of our country while rallying communities around the values that built our country and the American Dream. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)