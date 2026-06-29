Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, runs through engine starting procedures, July 4, 2026. Preflight checks like this ensure that the aircraft's landing gear, engines and all other systems are in operational condition ensuring aircrew safety during missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)