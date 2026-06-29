U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, runs through engine starting procedures, July 4, 2026. Preflight checks like this ensure that the aircraft's landing gear, engines and all other systems are in operational condition ensuring aircrew safety during missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9793605
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-YD744-1791
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.