Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots monitor the aircraft joining their formation for Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. In a military formation the lead aircraft is responsible for the overall safe conduct of the mission, including navigation, communication, and tactical decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)