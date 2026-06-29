Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, leads the Air Force Heavy Fleet Review for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. National Mall for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. In a military formation the lead aircraft is responsible for the overall safe conduct of the mission, including navigation, communication, and tactical decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)