U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, leads the Air Force Heavy Fleet Review for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. National Mall for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. In a military formation the lead aircraft is responsible for the overall safe conduct of the mission, including navigation, communication, and tactical decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9793608
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-YD744-2170
|Resolution:
|3529x2538
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.