Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Lopresti, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, conducts a walk around during preflight, July 4, 2026. Preflight checks like this ensure that the aircraft's landing gear, engines and all other systems are in operational condition ensuring aircrew safety during missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)