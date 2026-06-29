Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew pose for a portrait in front of an American flag before taking off to fly in formation over the National Mall for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. Ceremonial flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present, and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)