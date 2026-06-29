A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew pose for a portrait in front of an American flag before taking off to fly in formation over the National Mall for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. Ceremonial flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present, and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9793599
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-YD744-1252
|Resolution:
|3763x2499
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.