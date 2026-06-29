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    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 12 of 13]

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    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies over the Washington Monument for Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. Freedom 250 represents our enduring commitment to the American people and highlights the professionalism, readiness, and excellence of today’s Airmen as they carry forward a legacy of service exemplified by our founders in 1776. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9793610
    VIRIN: 260704-F-YD744-2234
    Resolution: 3388x1906
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight
    Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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    1CTCS
    Fourth of July
    15 AS
    Combat Camera
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Freedom250

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