A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies over the National Mall for Freedom 250, July 4, 2026. The national Freedom 250 initiative is a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of our country while rallying communities around the values that built our country and the American Dream. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9793609
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-YD744-2214
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.