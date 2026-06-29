Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares a C-17 Globemaster III for the Freedom 250 flyover, July 4, 2026. Americans are uniting across the country to celebrate Freedom 250 in a shared commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)