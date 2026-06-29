Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, receives a fist bump from Lt. Col. Johnross Wendler, 15th Airlift Squadron commander, before he begins his approach for the Air Force Heavy Fleet Review for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. Ceremonial flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present, and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)