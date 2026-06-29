U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Desilva, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, receives a fist bump from Lt. Col. Johnross Wendler, 15th Airlift Squadron commander, before he begins his approach for the Air Force Heavy Fleet Review for Freedom Fest 250, July 4, 2026. Ceremonial flyovers are a time-honored way for the Air Force to connect with the American public—honoring the past, celebrating the present, and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9793607
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-YD744-2103
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Air Force Heavy Formation Flight [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.