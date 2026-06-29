U.S. National Guard Army Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, gives a patient toothpaste following a dental procedure at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Throughout the mission, Stringfellow rotated between El Progreso, which did not have a permanently assigned dentist, and Divino Niño Jesús, where dental services were available only a few days each week, helping expand access to care for patients across both communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789712
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1267
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.