Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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U.S. National Guard Army Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, gives a patient toothpaste following a dental procedure at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Throughout the mission, Stringfellow rotated between El Progreso, which did not have a permanently assigned dentist, and Divino Niño Jesús, where dental services were available only a few days each week, helping expand access to care for patients across both communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)