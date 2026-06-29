Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:37 Photo ID: 9789696 VIRIN: 260623-F-WJ837-1212 Resolution: 7849x5233 Size: 13.03 MB Location: CAPIATA, PY

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This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.