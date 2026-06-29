Dental instruments are staged for patient care Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 22, 2026. The engagement gave U.S. military medical personnel practical clinical experience while helping Paraguayan clinics extend specialty care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789688
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-WJ837-1207
|Resolution:
|7282x4855
|Size:
|13.04 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.