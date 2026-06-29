A Paraguayan dentist examines a patient's tooth at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23 2026. During Amistad 2026, Paraguayan and U.S. military medical professionals worked side by side to exchange expertise, strengthen regional partnerships and enhance health system resilience while improving readiness for future humanitarian and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789690
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-WJ837-1208
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|17.35 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.