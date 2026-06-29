Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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A Paraguayan dentist examines a patient's tooth at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23 2026. During Amistad 2026, Paraguayan and U.S. military medical professionals worked side by side to exchange expertise, strengthen regional partnerships and enhance health system resilience while improving readiness for future humanitarian and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)