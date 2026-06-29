U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, administers a local anesthetic to a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. Amistad 2026, a U.S. Air Forces Southern-led security health cooperation engagement, strengthened medical readiness through real-world clinical experience while improving access to specialty dental care and reinforcing health resilience alongside Paraguayan partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789689
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-WJ837-1209
|Resolution:
|6863x4575
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.