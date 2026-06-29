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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 14 of 17]

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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

    PARAGUAY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, administers a local anesthetic to a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. Amistad 2026, a U.S. Air Forces Southern-led security health cooperation engagement, strengthened medical readiness through real-world clinical experience while improving access to specialty dental care and reinforcing health resilience alongside Paraguayan partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9789689
    VIRIN: 260623-F-WJ837-1209
    Resolution: 6863x4575
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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