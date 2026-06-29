Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, administers a local anesthetic to a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. Amistad 2026, a U.S. Air Forces Southern-led security health cooperation engagement, strengthened medical readiness through real-world clinical experience while improving access to specialty dental care and reinforcing health resilience alongside Paraguayan partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)