U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, performs an extraction at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Working alongside Paraguayan health care professionals, Stringfellow provided specialty dental care while strengthening partnerships and exchanging expertise to enhance regional health security and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789686
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1271
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|12.31 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.