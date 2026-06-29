Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts a dental evaluation at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The mission connected readiness with real-world care, helping military medical teams sharpen skills while improving access to dental services to rural Paraguay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)