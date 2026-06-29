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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 10 of 17]

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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

    PARAGUAY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts a dental evaluation at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The mission connected readiness with real-world care, helping military medical teams sharpen skills while improving access to dental services to rural Paraguay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9789694
    VIRIN: 260617-F-WJ837-1270
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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