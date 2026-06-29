U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, provides dental treatment at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. By combining patient care with professional exchange, Amistad 2026 helped modernize practical medical skills and strengthen partner-nation capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789691
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1262
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.