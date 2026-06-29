Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts a dental evaluation at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Through side-by-side patient care, U.S. and Paraguayan teams strengthened clinical cooperation and built capacity to respond to future health challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)