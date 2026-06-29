U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, conducts a dental evaluation at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Through side-by-side patient care, U.S. and Paraguayan teams strengthened clinical cooperation and built capacity to respond to future health challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789701
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1264
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|12 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.