Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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U.S. and Paraguayan dental professionals perform a dental procedure on a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 brought together medical professionals to expand access to specialty care, strengthen interoperability and improve readiness through shared medical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)