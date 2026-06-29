U.S. and Paraguayan dental professionals perform a dental procedure on a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 brought together medical professionals to expand access to specialty care, strengthen interoperability and improve readiness through shared medical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789683
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1265
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.71 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.