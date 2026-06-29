Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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A tooth-shaped stuffed animal hangs from a dental exam light as U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, treats a patient at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. The mission combined military medical readiness with security health cooperation, strengthening partnerships, expanding access to specialty care and building more resilient health systems across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)