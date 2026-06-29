Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, provides dental treatment at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. Throughout the mission, Stringfellow rotated between El Progreso, which did not have a permanently assigned dentist, and Divino Niño Jesús, where dental services were only available a few days each week, helping expand access to care for patients across both communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)