U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, a dentist supporting Amistad 2026, provides dental treatment at Unidad de Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 23, 2026. Throughout the mission, Stringfellow rotated between El Progreso, which did not have a permanently assigned dentist, and Divino Niño Jesús, where dental services were only available a few days each week, helping expand access to care for patients across both communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789702
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-WJ837-1211
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.