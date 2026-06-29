An U.S. Air National Guard dental assistant retrieves a dental instrument during a patient procedure at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. During Amistad 2026, dental teams worked alongside Paraguayan health care professionals to deliver specialty care while strengthening medical readiness, fostering professional exchanges and building enduring partnerships through security health cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9789708
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-WJ837-1210
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.92 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.