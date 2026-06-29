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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 15 of 17]

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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    An U.S. Air National Guard dental assistant retrieves a dental instrument during a patient procedure at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. During Amistad 2026, dental teams worked alongside Paraguayan health care professionals to deliver specialty care while strengthening medical readiness, fostering professional exchanges and building enduring partnerships through security health cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9789708
    VIRIN: 260623-F-WJ837-1210
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026
    Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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