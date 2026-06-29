Arkansas Army National Guard dentist brings civilian expertise to AMISTAD 2026

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An U.S. Air National Guard dental assistant retrieves a dental instrument during a patient procedure at Unidad de Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. During Amistad 2026, dental teams worked alongside Paraguayan health care professionals to deliver specialty care while strengthening medical readiness, fostering professional exchanges and building enduring partnerships through security health cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)