17 TRG honorary commander immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tom Greene County Judge Lane Carter, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, learns about the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit’s virtual reality equipment during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The equipment provides students with realistic training opportunities in a controlled learning environment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)