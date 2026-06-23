Tom Greene County Judge Lane Carter, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, learns about the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit’s virtual reality equipment during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The equipment provides students with realistic training opportunities in a controlled learning environment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770996
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-3256
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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