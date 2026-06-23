17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nalley, 312th Training Squadron senior enlisted advisor, briefs safety procedures during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The brief provided community leaders an understanding of the equipment and protective gear used by firefighters during emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)