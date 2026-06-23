17 TRG honorary commander immersion

Photo By Senior Airman Renee Finona | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nalley, 312th Training Squadron senior enlisted advisor, salutes and greets Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, and members of the Honorary Commander Program during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy was the first stop of the day during the HCC TRG tour. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Group hosted honorary commanders for an immersion tour on June 5, providing community leaders with an inside look at how Goodfellow develops mission-ready service members through intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and emergency response training.

The visit began with an overview from 17th TRG leadership, highlighting the organization's role in training thousands of joint-service and international students annually across multiple career fields critical to national defense.

Following the briefing, honorary commanders visited the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy, where instructors provided them with an overview of the training firefighters receive to prepare for emergency response operations.

Honorary commanders experienced firefighter training firsthand by donning gear and participating in a vehicle extrication scenario, where they used hydraulic rescue tools to cut through a vehicle and learn the procedures used to safely remove injured patients.

The immersion continued with a tour of student dormitories, providing insight into how students are received, housed and integrated into the learning environment upon arrival at Goodfellow.

During a visit to Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise (JADE FORGE), participants received mission gear, worked through a mapping exercise and learned how physical security and intelligence processes support operational decision-making.

The tour also included visits to the 315th and 316th TRS, where honorary commanders observed demonstrations showcasing intelligence and targeting disciplines.

Students and instructors highlighted how classroom instruction and practical exercises prepare graduates to support military operations around the globe.

At the 17th Training Support Squadron's instructional technology unit, honorary commanders experienced emerging training technologies, including virtual reality capabilities, digital learning tools and immersive aircraft simulations used to enhance student learning outcomes.

"What stood out to me most was how intentional the experience was," said Susan Mertz, 17th Training Wing honorary commander. "Each activity built on the last and gave us a better understanding of how the training mission comes together. The Airmen and instructors were incredibly professional and welcoming, and their pride in what they do really demonstrated why Goodfellow is such an important part of our community."

Throughout the immersion, honorary commanders interacted directly with instructors, military training leaders and students, gaining a deeper understanding of the comprehensive training pipeline that supports operational forces across the Department of War.

"We truly appreciate the opportunity to work alongside our Goodfellow Air Force Base honorary commanders and share our mission, our people, and our purpose with them," said Col. Jason Gerber, 17th TRG commander. "The incredible bond between San Angelo and Goodfellow isn’t just a priority for the 17th Training Wing; it is the foundation of everything we do. That deep community connection is exactly what empowers us to succeed in our vital mission of training, developing and inspiring the next generation of firefighting and intelligence professionals."

The Honorary Commander Program pairs civic leaders with installation units to foster stronger community partnerships, increase public awareness of the Air Force mission and promote lasting relationships between Goodfellow and the local community.