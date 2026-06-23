17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitchelle Jurado, 313th Training Squadron flight chief, simulates a decision making process with honorary commanders during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The immersive training environment provided honorary commanders with a glimpse into the intelligence skills and decision-making processes taught to students at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)