17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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Tiffany Sheppard, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, learns about the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit’s virtual reality equipment during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. Honorary commanders explored virtual reality and interactive training tools used to create immersive learning experiences for students. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)