17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders learn about the newest technology at the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The demonstration highlighted how emerging technologies are integrated into training to enhance student learning and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)