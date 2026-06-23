17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders don personal protective equipment during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. Donning the gear highlighted the rigorous training students receive to prepare for real-world emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)