The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders don personal protective equipment during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. Donning the gear highlighted the rigorous training students receive to prepare for real-world emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770984
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-1400
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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