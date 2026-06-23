17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders learn about the newest technology at the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The visit showcased innovative instructional technologies that support the 17th Training Group's mission of developing mission-ready service members. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)