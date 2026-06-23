The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders learn about the newest technology at the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The visit showcased innovative instructional technologies that support the 17th Training Group's mission of developing mission-ready service members. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770992
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-3165
|Resolution:
|5762x3834
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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