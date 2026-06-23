The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders use extraction tools to take off a windshield during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The demonstration highlighted how firefighter students train to respond to vehicle accidents and other emergency situations requiring rapid patient extraction. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770985
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-1838
|Resolution:
|5147x3425
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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