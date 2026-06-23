17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders use extraction tools to take off a windshield during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The demonstration highlighted how firefighter students train to respond to vehicle accidents and other emergency situations requiring rapid patient extraction. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)