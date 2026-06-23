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    17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 16 of 17]

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    17 TRG honorary commander immersion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    Seth Chomout, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, learns about the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit’s virtual reality equipment during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. Honorary commanders explored virtual reality and interactive training tools used to create immersive learning experiences for students. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9770995
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AX516-3201
    Resolution: 5897x3924
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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