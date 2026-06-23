U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher Romo, 316th Training Squadron student, explains course learning objectives to honorary commanders during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The visit allowed honorary commanders to engage directly with instructors and students while gaining a deeper understanding of the installation's training mission. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770990
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-3055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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