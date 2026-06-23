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    17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 12 of 17]

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    17 TRG honorary commander immersion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher Romo, 316th Training Squadron student, explains course learning objectives to honorary commanders during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The visit allowed honorary commanders to engage directly with instructors and students while gaining a deeper understanding of the installation's training mission. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9770990
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AX516-3055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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