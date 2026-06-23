17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher Romo, 316th Training Squadron student, explains course learning objectives to honorary commanders during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The visit allowed honorary commanders to engage directly with instructors and students while gaining a deeper understanding of the installation's training mission. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)