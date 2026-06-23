U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitchelle Jurado, 313th Training Squadron flight chief, briefs honorary commanders on the mission of the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. JADE FORGE is a simulated joint deployment area which provides a training environment for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770988
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-2488
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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