17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitchelle Jurado, 313th Training Squadron flight chief, briefs honorary commanders on the mission of the Joint All-Domain Expeditionary Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. JADE FORGE is a simulated joint deployment area which provides a training environment for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)