17 TRG honorary commander immersion

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The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders use extraction tools to take off a car door with the supervision of fire instructors during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The hands-on scenario provided participants with insight into the teamwork and technical skills required during rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)