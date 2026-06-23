The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders use extraction tools to take off a car door with the supervision of fire instructors during an immersion tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2026. The hands-on scenario provided participants with insight into the teamwork and technical skills required during rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9770986
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AX516-2034
|Resolution:
|5456x3630
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRG honorary commander immersion [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Renee Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17 TRG honorary commander immersion
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