8th CS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Ali Syed, left, incoming 8th Communications Squadron commander, receives a first salute from Capt. Danielle Hill, 8th CS director of operations, during the 8th CS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The first salute is a traditional military gesture marking Syed's formal assumption of leadership over the squadron's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)